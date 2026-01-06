You have to see this! Shoppers watch mall ceiling collapse following heavy rain - East Idaho News

WATCH OUT! — Shoppers at a mall in South Africa recently got more than they bargained for when a ceiling collapsed right in front of them.

The alarming situation was caught on camera on Dec. 27 at the Northgate Shopping Centre in northern Johannesburg, South Africa. The Weather Channel shared the video and said the incident happened “after days of heavy rain.”

The video starts by showing water pooling on the floor inside a shopping mall. Patrons are seen backing away, trying to escape the mess. But what happens next is what quickly turned this video viral.

Out of nowhere, the ceiling suddenly gives way, spilling gallons of water onto the floor. Bystanders can be heard yelling and screaming during the frightening ordeal.

It appears that nobody was standing under the ceiling when it fell apart, and no injuries were reported.

“Initial assessments indicate that severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and hail over a short period, led to water buildup in box gutters,” the Saturday Star reported. “This caused water to overflow and resulted in an isolated, partial ceiling collapse.”

Mall officials said, “Importantly, there has been no damage to the roof structure itself, and the overall integrity of the building remains sound.”