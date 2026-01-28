You have to see this! Skier mauled by snow leopard after trying to get close enough to take picture - East Idaho News

A TERRIFYING ATTACK — A tourist was recently attacked by a rare snow leopard and parts of the intense encounter, including the moment the tourist was rescued, were caught on camera.

The tourist, who is a skier and was returning to their hotel, was bitten Jan. 23, 2026, in Koktokay town in China’s Xinjiang region, according to China’s Forestry and Grassland Bureau.

The tourist reportedly spotted the snow leopard, got out of the vehicle they were in and approached the animal to take photos before being attacked.

Footage that has circled online shows the tourist lying still in the snow with the animal on top of them.

Another video clip shows bystanders helping the tourist walk through the snow and to safety following the attack. The tourist has their hands to their face and a ski helmet on.

The tourist was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

“The general public and tourists are urged to strictly abide by the safety guidelines, maintain a safe distance when encountering wild animals, and report to the police immediately to ensure personal safety,” the forestry bureau stated.

Snow leopards are native to Central and South Asia and are a protected species within China, CNN reported.

Snow Leopard Trust, which “aims to protect this endangered cat,” estimates there may only be between 3,920 and 6,390 snow leopards left in the wild. The website states they are not known to be aggressive to humans.