Young girl hit by glass at Potato Drop released from hospital - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) — The young girl injured during the New Year’s Eve Potato Drop fireworks show in downtown Boise has been released from St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital and is now resting at home, according to a GoFundMe update shared by the family.

“After a long and emotionally exhausting day, Bella was released from the hospital last night and is finally home,” the GoFundMe states. “Right now, their focus is on tending to Bella’s immediate needs and creating a space where she feels safe and secure.”

The child, Isabella, was struck in the face by glass after nearby windows shattered during the Idaho Potato Drop fireworks display. First responders arrived on scene just after midnight and transported Isabella to the hospital, where she underwent a three-hour surgery that included a skin graft.

“We are deeply grateful to the first responder on scene who ensured Bella was transported safely and quickly, as well as the compassionate bystanders who stopped to help in those terrifying moments,” the family said on the GoFundMe page.

Isabella’s family shared that she also has autism spectrum disorder, which they say makes processing trauma and medical procedures more challenging for her.

The GoFundMe page set up to help the family with mounting medical bills has already surpassed its initial goal of $15,000 since going live on Thursday.

A Boise Fire spokesperson told Idaho News 6 that Boise Police and Boise Fire are “collecting information” about the incident and will release more details once the investigation is complete. Idaho News 6 has also reached out to organizers of the event and has yet to receive a response.