Your odds of getting abducted by aliens in Idaho are (relatively) high, says sports betting organization - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — If you have a fear of being probed, the Gem State probably isn’t for you.

Canada Sports Betting has ranked Idaho No. 2 in the United States for alien abduction odds.

The findings come from the Alien Abduction Odds Index 2025, which analyzes years of UFO reports and converts long-term reporting patterns into odds, according to a news release from CSB. The betting organization has there is an implied chance of 1 in 53 (1.90%) in Idaho, based on where abduction-style UFO reports are most often recorded.

Between 2019 and 2024, Idaho recorded 1,451 UFO sightings. More than 21% described experiences linked to alien abduction stories — including missing time and close encounters — placing Idaho among the most consistent hotspots in the country.

RELATED | More than 40 UFO sightings reported in Idaho this year. Here’s where and what people are seeing (2022)

“Idaho stands out because it’s not just about sightings — it’s about the type of reports,” said an analyst at CSB. “An unusually large share describe missing time or direct encounters, which pushes Idaho near the top of the national odds.”

Here are the odds of being abducted by aliens in each of CSB’s top 10-ranked states this year. These reflect the implied chance of an alien abduction being reported, based on historical UFO data. Keep in mind that this ranking doesn’t illustrate the raw number of reported alien abductions per state. (California has more extraterrestrial encounters than any other state, but those reports are spread across a large population.)

New Hampshire — 1 in 50 (2.00%) Idaho — 1 in 53 (1.90%) Vermont — 1 in 56 (1.79%) Maine — 1 in 56 (1.78%) Oregon — 1 in 60 (1.68%) Washington — 1 in 60 (1.66%) Montana — 1 in 61 (1.64%) Wyoming — 1 in 68 (1.47%) Arizona — 1 in 70 (1.44%) Connecticut — 1 in 70 (1.43%)

CSB says Wyoming is a standout here. Although sightings in the Cowboy State are less frequent overall, more than 25% of reports describe abduction-style experiences — the highest share in the U.S. top 10, according to the news release.