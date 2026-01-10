 Your odds of getting abducted by aliens in Idaho are (relatively) high, says sports betting organization - East Idaho News
Idaho

Your odds of getting abducted by aliens in Idaho are (relatively) high, says sports betting organization

  Published at
Robert Patten

Robert Patten, EastIdahoNews.com

alien head and UFO sightings map
This illustration shows a map with reported UFO sightings in the United States (not necessarily abductions). Green dots are more recent. | National UFO Reporting Center map and Envato stock image
IDAHO FALLS — If you have a fear of being probed, the Gem State probably isn’t for you.

Canada Sports Betting has ranked Idaho No. 2 in the United States for alien abduction odds.

The findings come from the Alien Abduction Odds Index 2025, which analyzes years of UFO reports and converts long-term reporting patterns into odds, according to a news release from CSB. The betting organization has there is an implied chance of 1 in 53 (1.90%) in Idaho, based on where abduction-style UFO reports are most often recorded.

Between 2019 and 2024, Idaho recorded 1,451 UFO sightings. More than 21% described experiences linked to alien abduction stories — including missing time and close encounters — placing Idaho among the most consistent hotspots in the country.

RELATED | More than 40 UFO sightings reported in Idaho this year. Here’s where and what people are seeing (2022)

“Idaho stands out because it’s not just about sightings — it’s about the type of reports,” said an analyst at CSB. “An unusually large share describe missing time or direct encounters, which pushes Idaho near the top of the national odds.”

Here are the odds of being abducted by aliens in each of CSB’s top 10-ranked states this year. These reflect the implied chance of an alien abduction being reported, based on historical UFO data. Keep in mind that this ranking doesn’t illustrate the raw number of reported alien abductions per state. (California has more extraterrestrial encounters than any other state, but those reports are spread across a large population.)

  1. New Hampshire — 1 in 50 (2.00%)
  2. Idaho — 1 in 53 (1.90%)
  3. Vermont — 1 in 56 (1.79%)
  4. Maine — 1 in 56 (1.78%)
  5. Oregon — 1 in 60 (1.68%)
  6. Washington — 1 in 60 (1.66%)
  7. Montana — 1 in 61 (1.64%)
  8. Wyoming — 1 in 68 (1.47%)
  9. Arizona — 1 in 70 (1.44%)
  10. Connecticut — 1 in 70 (1.43%)

CSB says Wyoming is a standout here. Although sightings in the Cowboy State are less frequent overall, more than 25% of reports describe abduction-style experiences — the highest share in the U.S. top 10, according to the news release.

Close encounters of the Idaho kind

The following are first-hand accounts of alleged encounters with UFOs or extraterrestrials in Idaho. They have been lightly edited for grammar and spelling. You can find these accounts (including images and interviewers’ analyses) and more through the National UFO Reporting Center.

Lost time

UFO a woman said she saw in 2025
This was drawn by a woman who claims to have seen a UFO between Meridian and Star in June 2025. | Courtesy photo via National UFO Reporting Center

I saw a dull black huge disc shaped with another layer of craft under that, but connected. Spires high up from the top & bottom.

When I saw it, it was floating about 20 feet over a farmers field, just off the road. It was huge, looked old, not stealth, dull black. My normal thought would be to pull over and take a picture.

In this case, I just kept driving, which is not me. Time and distance lapse noticed after I arrived home. I didn’t tell anybody about it for three days. This craft had zero sound and zero emissions. I was very close to this craft. I didn’t see any windows, but it was large enough to seat people. This sighting made me a believer. I have a drawing.

— Between Meridian and Star, June 2025

Another sleepless night

I am an insomniac and was wide awake. I was retrieving my dog from an early yard relief visit at about 3:15 to 3:20 am. I looked out over the roof far out beyond the eves of the doorway to check on icicles/ice and then took a look at the clear, cloudless sky and bright stars.

A clear, inverted V (chevron)-shaped, dark grayish object but lighter than sky, thin in shape of a V but large size like a jet … not exactly close nor too far away (distance is hard for me but maybe .25 to .5 miles up) with seven bright lights on the V shape (one at point and three on each side) zipped into my site from eves and shot over my head from left to right (north to northeast) in a slight arc and corner of deck and out of my view in about one second.

Very distinct shape, very clear. Dull, not shimmery, lights. Very fast zip. Soundless.

— Idaho Falls, March 2024

The stranger in the woods

As I drove down our road a long private drive. I came around the corner of our road and came to a stop as there was what looked like a large TV screen in the road floating 3 feet off the ground.

As we sat there staring in disbelief, a tall, slender walking being came out of the forest took one step into the screen and slowly disappeared.

The screen collapsed into a ball and shot off the road at a fast pace. When it hit the tree line, the trees rippled as if a stone hit a pond of calm water and disappeared.

My son and I were taken aback and both shocked to the point of having very little conversation other than to reassure each other of what took place.

The next day, the being met us at our gate but left abruptly when again I stopped my truck. It seemed to stare at us for a moment, looking at me, then my son, and ran off towards the woods.

It wore a very shiny, almost skin-tight material with a large helmet when it entered the screen but at our gate it wasn’t wearing the helmet and had very large eyes that glowed white from my headlights.

I still live at our place and it has been a couple years now since. My son was starting his junior year of high school. I only bring this up now (October 2024) as I see that others may have experienced the same thing elsewhere.

The report indicates the person who gave this account was a military or aircraft expert.

— Undisclosed location in Idaho, August 2021

