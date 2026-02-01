Update: 1 dead, 3 rescued in avalanche near Island Park - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — One person was killed Sunday when a group of four people was caught up in an avalanche near Island Park, according to local law enforcement.

Fremont County Sheriff Bart Quayle, whose search crews assisted Clark County in the rescue efforts, confirmed the fatality to EastIdahoNews.com.

“If there is a silver lining in such a tragedy, it’s that three others survived,” the sheriff said. “Regardless, our deepest condolences go out to the family of the deceased.”

Further details on why the group was in the mountains and what may have caused the avalanche were not immediately available. The name of the person who died was not released on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Quayle said his crews were also busy with their own mountain rescue operations in Fremont County. Around the same time frame as the avalanche, he said emergency dispatchers received two calls for rescue — one in the Two Top area in Island Park, and the other near the Hotel Creek area.

The sheriff did not give details on those rescue operations Sunday but said, “I can report that all (snowmobile) riders made it home safely with the help of coordinated partnerships, amazing Fremont search and rescue volunteers, and dedicated emergency responders working tirelessly.”

Crews from Madison County and Gallatin County (Montana) aided in the rescue efforts, he said.

Quayle said Sunday’s incidents should serve as a reminder for all Idahoans to do what they can to stay safe outdoors. He said he “strongly encourages winter enthusiasts to practice extreme caution within the current high country conditions.”

The sheriff said more details about the incidents would likely be released on Monday.