1 hospitalized after manure spreader collides with a train near Parma - East Idaho News

PARMA, Canyon County (Idaho Statesman) — A manure spreader collided with a train near Parma, leaving one hospitalized on Saturday morning.

The collision occurred at about 9:30 a.m. near Apple Valley Road and Noye Lane when the manure spreader crashed into the train. The collision caused the train to catch on fire.

Parma Rural Fire Protection District called in for a mutual aid request, and Nyssa Fire Department in Oregon responded shortly after, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The fire department later stated that the driver of the manure spreader was taken to the hospital. Idaho State Police is investigating the incident, according to authorities.