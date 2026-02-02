Looking Back: Newborn baby has tooth pulled at 11 days old, and man trapped inside boxcar is found after arriving in Pocatello - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Feb. 9 to Feb. 15 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

CHALLIS — A 14-year-old boy was found dead in a snowdrift in the backyard of his father’s home in Challis, The Teton Peak reported on Feb. 11, 1904.

Fred McKendrick couldn’t be found inside his home on Thursday afternoon, so a search got underway. On Friday morning, his dead body was found in the snow where he had fallen and died.

An autopsy revealed that McKendrick died from poison, but it wasn’t clear what poison, how he got it, or how it was administered.

The article said McKendrick was “in perfect health and possessed a cheerful disposition.”

1926-1950

LABELLE — An 18-year-old Labelle man disappeared after leaving his home to attend the dog races in Rigby, The Rigby Star reported on Feb. 9, 1933.

Mr. and Mrs. Julius Zitlau reported their son missing to the sheriff’s office, stating he’d been missing since Feb. 4, 1933.

He was 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, overalls, a gray coat, and a brown hat.

“His parents would appreciate any word of his whereabouts, or persons knowing anything of the boy are asked to communicate at once with the sheriff’s office,” the article reads.

1951-1975

POCATELLO — A newborn baby, only 11 days old, had its first tooth pulled, the Idaho State Journal reported on Feb. 9, 1951.

Janice Marie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Leonard, was born Jan. 29, 1951, with two teeth.

One of the teeth became loose and had to be extracted to avoid the danger of a small ulcer developing. The second tooth hadn’t become loose when the article was published, but the Journal said it may have to be removed.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A Los Angeles man fell asleep inside a boxcar in Las Vegas, got locked inside and ended up in Pocatello, the Idaho State Journal reported on Feb. 10, 1976.

Max William King Jr., 31, told police he crawled inside a boxcar in Vegas around 10 p.m. Sunday to take a nap. A railroad worker closed and locked the boxcar door, trapping King inside.

King was discovered about 28 hours later in Pocatello. A Union Pacific Railroad employee told police he was checking boxcars in the railroad yard in Pocatello when he heard a man screaming from inside a locked boxcar.

The employee opened the boxcar and found King inside. He was taken by ambulance to Bannock Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for hypothermia. He was listed in fair condition.