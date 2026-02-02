2 CEI nursing students elected to lead Idaho Student Nurses Association - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho:

IDAHO FALLS — The College of Eastern Idaho is proud to announce that two student members of its campus Student Nurses Association chapter, Karina Silva and Isabella Cantu, have been elected to serve as president and vice president, respectively, of the Idaho Student Nurses Association (ISNA), a statewide chapter of the National Student Nurses’ Association that empowers student nurses through leadership, education and advocacy.

Both Silva and Cantu are currently in the final semester of CEI’s full-time Registered Nursing program, preparing to graduate and enter the health care workforce. Their new leadership roles within ISNA mark a significant achievement, not only for the students but also for CEI’s growing nursing program.

“Being elected to this role is a significant milestone in my journey as a nurse and a Latina mother,” said Silva. “It motivates me to continue breaking barriers, serve my community, and inspire others who face similar challenges to pursue their dreams.”

Silva says she’s especially excited to deepen her knowledge of leadership, policy and advocacy in nursing.

For Cantu, ISNA has become a space for discovery and confidence.

“Being part of ISNA has helped me grow by showing me the many opportunities available in nursing and reminding me that my voice matters,” she said. “It’s encouraged me to advocate not only for myself, but for fellow nursing students and the future of our profession.”

The Idaho Student Nurses Association is the state-level chapter of the National Student Nurses’ Association and serves as a platform for students to gain leadership experience, network with health care professionals, and participate in conferences and advocacy efforts.

At CEI, student nurses are encouraged to build leadership and service skills through active participation in the Student Nurses Association (SNA), a campus-based club that regularly engages in service projects, including blood drives and professional development activities. SNA fosters a supportive environment for future nurses, promoting collaboration, volunteerism, and peer-to-peer mentorship. Opportunities like ISNA leadership often grow out of students’ involvement in SNA at the college level.

The college plans to continue supporting student involvement in ISNA and similar leadership organizations, which align with CEI’s mission to empower students and meet the region’s health care needs.

To learn more about CEI’s nursing programs, visit www.cei.edu/program/registered-nursing.