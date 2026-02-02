2-day 'Acoustifest' music planned for this weekend in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — For all you chill music lovers out there, a two-day “celebration” of music and community called Acoustifest will be held at the Misfitz bar in Pocatello on Friday, Feb. 20, and Saturday, Feb. 21.

“We just want to have a good time,” said Acoustifest founder Tessa Cates. “It’s a big deal to us to support each other and the scene — we’re really big on community over competition.”

Cates said this is the third Acoustifest so far, and it started in October 2025. The idea came to her while she was with her husband and some other musician friends.

“We sure see a lot of rock bands — what if there was some stuff that was more chill?” Cates remembered asking.

After their first two Acoustifests, Cates said the concept “blew up,” and they had so much interest this time around that they had to make it a two-day event. And they still had to cut a few musicians.

Friday and Saturday will have performances by Elko, Nevada, musician Uncle Mack and the following local artists:

The Porch Lights

Seven

Hal Waldram

Jesse Jones Blair

Zach Miles and Sam Cates

Tessa Jubilee Cates

The American Druid

Space Kitties

Sam Reay

Jeff Alan Jr.

Chase Ricks

Jake Kratchovil

Cates described the genres as somewhat all over the place. Some have a more pop-punk vibe, like an acoustic Blink-182; others have a more dark, bluesy feel. Notably, Uncle Mack plays a cigar box guitar that he made himself.

Acoustifest will start at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday at Misfitz, 117 S. Main St. Doors open an hour before showtime.

The event costs $12 per night, or $20 for both nights.

A poster for Acoustifest. | Courtesy Tessa Cates

Uncle Mack plays at an Acoustifest event. | Courtesy Tessa Cates

Hal Waldram plays at an Acoustifest event. | Courtesy Tessa Cates