2 dead after Jaguar crashes into tree in Canyon County - East Idaho News

CANYON COUNTY — Two men are dead after the Jaguar F-Type vehicle they were in went off the road and hit a tree early Saturday.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened on Lewis Lane near South McDermott Road in Canyon County at approximately 12:12 a.m.

According to an ISP news release, the Jaguar was eastbound on Lewis Lane when “the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle went off the roadway, where it hit a canal bank before colliding with a tree and into a shed.”

Troopers say the two men inside the vehicle, a 50-year-old and a 66-year-old, both from Nampa, died at the scene. Details about the men’s injuries were not made available, and their identities were not released Saturday.

The crash remains under ISP investigation, and information on what may have caused or contributed to the crash was not immediately available.

Troopers who responded were assisted by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County paramedics and the Kuna Fire Department, according to the release.

The roadway was blocked for approximately 3½ hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.