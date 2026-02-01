23-year-old driver injured after crashing into 3 parked vehicles in Burley - East Idaho News

BURLEY — A man was injured early Sunday when troopers say he drove his pickup truck off the road and into multiple vehicles at a Burley car dealership.

The crash happened at 12:20 a.m. at 1221 W. Main Street, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Troopers say a 2019 Ford F-150 was westbound on 13th Street when, for some reason, it veered to the side of the road.

“The vehicle left the roadway, drove through a dirt lot, and collided with three unoccupied 2026 Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks in the parking lot,” the release says.

Emergency responders arrived to find the 23-year-old driver of the Ford injured, and ISP said he was transported to a nearby hospital by medical helicopter.

ISP did not release the man’s identity or any details on the extent of his injuries. Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash and say it appears the man was not wearing a seat belt.

The address of the crash matches the location of Kim Hansen Chevrolet. There’s been no word as to the extent or cost of the damage to the business or vehicles as of Sunday afternoon.

This story may be updated.