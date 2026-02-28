3 Trojans, 2 Bobcats named All-Tournament performers - East Idaho News

3 Trojans, 2 Bobcats named All-Tournament performersPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — The Rigby Trojans carried an unscathed record with them when they arrived in Nampa last week. Though they suffered their first loss of the season, to eventual runner-up Middleton in the semifinals, the Trojans brought a third-place trophy back with them when they returned.
RELATED | Rigby’s unbeaten season comes to an end in physical matchup with Middleton
Now, three Trojans have been named 6A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Team selections, joining a pair of standouts from the Madison Bobcats.
RELATED | Rigby gets defensive in its state tournament win over Boise
Here are the complete All-Tournament Team selections, as voted on by IdahoSports.com’s Lucas Gebhart and Ryan Luke, who did play-by-play and color commentary for the 6A games throughout the tournament.
Tournament MVP
Berkley Jones, Eagle
19.0 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists, 1.3 Steals, 0.3 Blocks per game
Defensive MVP
Zoey Blackwell, Middleton
3.0 Defensive rebounds, 3.0 Steals, 0.3 Blocks per game
6th Man Award
Ryann Ellsworth, Eagle
4.3 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists, 0.7 Steals per game
1st Team
Brookeslee Colvin, Coeur d’Alene
Trinity Holsinger, Eagle
Taya Nelson, Eagle
Megan Stewart, Middleton
Lauren Burnside, Rigby, senior
2nd Team
Nya Pellant-Latham, Boise
Kya Davis, Borah
Mia Walsh, Madison, senior
Bailey Barber, Rigby, senior
Kinzley Larsen, Rigby, senior
3rd Team
Libby Nelson, Boise
Natalie Semprimoznik, Coeur d’Alene
Torey Parker, Madison, senior
Olivia Blackwell, Middleton
Fanci Sackett, Timberline