3 Trojans, 2 Bobcats named All-Tournament performers - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Rigby Trojans carried an unscathed record with them when they arrived in Nampa last week. Though they suffered their first loss of the season, to eventual runner-up Middleton in the semifinals, the Trojans brought a third-place trophy back with them when they returned.

Now, three Trojans have been named 6A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Team selections, joining a pair of standouts from the Madison Bobcats.

Here are the complete All-Tournament Team selections, as voted on by IdahoSports.com’s Lucas Gebhart and Ryan Luke, who did play-by-play and color commentary for the 6A games throughout the tournament.

Tournament MVP

Berkley Jones, Eagle

19.0 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists, 1.3 Steals, 0.3 Blocks per game

Defensive MVP

Zoey Blackwell, Middleton

3.0 Defensive rebounds, 3.0 Steals, 0.3 Blocks per game

6th Man Award

Ryann Ellsworth, Eagle

4.3 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists, 0.7 Steals per game

1st Team

Brookeslee Colvin, Coeur d’Alene

Trinity Holsinger, Eagle

Taya Nelson, Eagle

Megan Stewart, Middleton

Lauren Burnside, Rigby, senior

2nd Team

Nya Pellant-Latham, Boise

Kya Davis, Borah

Mia Walsh, Madison, senior

Bailey Barber, Rigby, senior

Kinzley Larsen, Rigby, senior

3rd Team

Libby Nelson, Boise

Natalie Semprimoznik, Coeur d’Alene

Torey Parker, Madison, senior

Olivia Blackwell, Middleton

Fanci Sackett, Timberline