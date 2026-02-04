4-vehicle crash in Canyon County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured - East Idaho News

CALDWELL — A woman is dead, and three others are injured following a four-vehicle collision on Interstate 84.

A news release from Idaho State Police reports it happened Friday just before 8 p.m. in the eastbound lane at milepost 32, which is the Middleton Road overpass between Caldwell and Nampa.

A 37-year-old man from Nampa, whose name has not been released, was driving a silver 2003 Ford F-350. He apparently side-swiped a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia, drove off in the westbound lane, and had another head-on collision with a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra. It caused a chain reaction crash involving a 2019 Honda HR-V.

A 61-year-old man from Jacksonville, Florida, was driving the Freightliner. There were two people inside the Elantra: a 23-year-old male driver from Ontario, Oregon, and a 20-year-old female passenger from Homedale, Idaho.

The Florida man wasn’t hurt, but the female passenger in the Elantra was killed.

The driver of the HR-V, a 23-year-old woman from Nampa, was also injured, along with her passenger, a 23-year-old Ontario woman. The extent of their injuries wasn’t specified, but an ambulance crew took them to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

All eastbound lanes were blocked for about four hours while emergency responders were on scene. It’s not clear whether the driver of the Ford will face criminal charges. The crash is still under investigation.

Multiple agencies helped Idaho State Police with the response, including the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Meridian Police Department, Canyon County Paramedics, Caldwell Fire Department and Idaho Transportation Department.