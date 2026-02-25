A local man went missing in Oregon last week. His mother is offering a reward for information - East Idaho News

VIDA, Oregon — A St. Anthony man disappeared in Oregon last week, and his family is asking for help to find him.

Eddye Bean, of St. Anthony, is in Vida, Oregon, where she told EastIdahoNews.com a search is underway for her son, Michael Trevor Naughton, 42.

Naughton previously lived in Eugene, Oregon, but while living there, he had a heart attack, stroke and two brain aneurysms. Bean picked her son up from Oregon in 2020 and brought him back to Idaho. But the health challenges he had suffered caused him to have psychological issues, his mother explained.

“He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia from these brain aneurysms,” Bean stated.

On Feb. 14, 2026, Bean, who was visiting Las Vegas at the time, said she got a text from her son saying he was in Eugene.

“I was really upset with him,” Bean said. “He was in mental health court out of Madison County and had a probation officer. And I said, ‘You’re running from the court, and you’re going to have a warrant out for your arrest, you need to come home.'”

She said Naughton told her he wanted to stay for a week and clear his head because he knew when he came back, he’d be going to jail. She said he wanted to camp and that he had gear in his car for it.

On Feb. 17, he told his mom he was back in the Vida area. The following day, he texted his mom that he’d run out of gas and had to hike about 13 miles into town to get more.

Bean said her son filled up two gas cans and got a ride back from a man. She explained that the man wasn’t able to drive Naughton all the way to Naughton’s vehicle, but he drove him back as far as he could, then Naughton got out to walk.

“He set down the small gas can and continued to walk, but he went the wrong way to his car. His car was found on Thursday night,” Bean stated. “We found one gas can, some candy wrappers, two little campfires that he tried to build … and drinks. But we can’t find the yellow gas can, and we can’t find him.”

Bean said she believes more than 30 people are currently looking for him, but the search will be called off at some point because of the weather.

“I’m afraid of that,” Bean said. “I don’t want that to happen.”

A GoFundMe has been launched to help hire a private investigator to help find Naughton. To donate, click here.

“He’s got to be somewhere. My personal opinion is he set down that red gas can and fell, or, he takes morphine for his pain for one of his illnesses … and we’re thinking he hunkered down somewhere and maybe overdosed to get himself out of pain, or, knowing that he’s not going to make it out kind of thing.”

She added, “Somebody’s picked up that gas can and taken off with it. If we could find that big yellow gas can, we would know where he’s at.”

His family said it is a 5-gallon yellow can. Bean has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the yellow gas can, or if someone grabbed the can and can tell them where it was. She is also offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his recovery.

His family describes Naughton as someone who is not violent and is a “caring and loving brother.” When he disappeared, he was wearing jeans, a dark sweatshirt, and HeyDude shoes.

“If anybody knows anybody in this area and they can come help us search, that’s the big thing,” Bean said.

Trevor Naughton’s car that was found. | Courtesy Bean family