A new place to play for your kids is set to open this week in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A new indoor playground designed for “endless fun” and filled with obstacle courses, a basketball court, inflatable bowling, slides and more, will officially open this week.

Kid Zone, located at 406 South Woodruff Avenue in Idaho Falls, next to O’Reilly Auto Parts, will open its doors on Monday. According to its website, it’s the “perfect place to play and celebrate.”

Husband-and-wife duo Michael and Nichole Chism are the owners of Kid Zone.

“It targets ages zero to 12. It’s just a facility for families to come and let their kids run, play, climb and all of that fun stuff,” said Nichole Chism.

The couple lives in Utah and came up with the idea for Kid Zone. They opened the first location in Clearfield, Utah, in 2022.

Nichole Chism said they wanted to open a second location, specifically in Idaho Falls, because they have friends in the area who told them there aren’t many options for them to take kids to play and have fun.

“They are like, ‘There is nothing in Idaho Falls. Have you guys ever thought about coming?'” Chism said. “We are entrepreneurs, and we’re like: Let’s check out the area.”

“It’s such a fun city and town,” she continued, “and there’s really not a lot for younger kids to do, especially in your super freezing cold winters or when it’s super hot in the summer. It’s just a need.”

Inside Kid Zone in Idaho Falls. | Courtesy Nichole Chism

There’s been a lot of anticipation on social media for the new business, with people posting on Facebook saying, “Holy moly, this looks fun!” and “So excited! We have been needing something like this SO BAD.”

Kid Zone is in a 15,000-square-foot space. There are huge play structures, a separate toddler area for children 3 and under, and private party rooms. It’s space-themed. There’s a snack-and-soda bar, plus plenty of seating for parents.

The business will be open Sunday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are drop-in play prices for two hours. It’s $14.99 for ages 3 and up and $9.99 for kids 2 and under. Grip socks are required and are sold at Kid Zone for $2.50, or you can bring your own.

Parents are free with a paying child.

Chism said it has been great to connect with the locals in the community, and she has high hopes for Kid Zone.

“It’s been super fun to see everyone’s excitement, like, ‘Oh my gosh! We need this in Idaho Falls! My kids are so excited.’ Especially for parents, they are so excited to have something to be able to take their kids to,” she said.

A grand opening is planned for the near future, with sales on memberships, discounts, raffles and giveaways. Stay tuned by following Kid Zone on social media.

“It’s a fun, clean, safe environment for kids and parents to come and hang out and play, and it’s a beautiful facility for birthday parties and events,” Chism added.

