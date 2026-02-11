A timeline of the Kouri Richins case as jury selection gets underway in Utah - East Idaho News

PARK CITY, Utah (KSL) — Jury selection got underway Tuesday in the upcoming trial of the Utah mother accused of fatally poisoning her husband and then writing a children’s book about coping with grief.

Kouri Richins, of Kamas, Utah, will face trial on charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder of her husband, Eric Richins, insurance fraud and forgery. She has pleaded not guilty.

Despite repeated requests from her attorneys to move it, the trial will stay in Summit County. It begins on Feb. 23 and is expected to last through March 26.

On Day 1 of jury selection, the majority of possible jurors were passed by the judge. They’ll find out next week for certain if they’re chosen.

Many of them said they had read or seen some media coverage of the case but didn’t know a lot of details and said they didn’t have strong opinions.

Judge Richard Mrazik instructed them to refrain from researching, reading, watching or discussing anything pertaining to the case.

Timeline of the Richins case

March 4, 2022 — Kouri Richins calls police early in the morning to report her husband, Eric Richins, is “cold to the touch.” He dies unexpectedly at their home.

June 9, 2022 — Kouri Richins is charged with assault, a class B misdemeanor, in connection with an alleged altercation at her home with her sister-in-law.

March 7, 2023 — Kouri Richins publishes a book titled “Are You With Me?” It is a children’s book about dealing with grief featuring her husband and sons.

May 8, 2023 — Kouri Richins is charged with killing her husband through a fentanyl overdose and is arrested.

May 18, 2023 — Amended charges accuse Kouri Richins of fraud, claiming she took out $2 million in life insurance policies for her husband without his knowledge.

June 12, 2023 — Mrazik denies a request from Kouri Richins for bail, ruling she will stay in jail as the charges move through court.

Sept. 14, 2023 — Prosecutors claim a letter found in Kouri Richins’ jail cell titled “Walk the Dog” outlines false testimony for her mother and brother.

Nov. 3, 2023 – Mrazik denies motions to dismiss Kouri Richins’ charges based on allegations that prosecutors breached professional conduct rules in publishing the “Walk the Dog” letter. He also denied a motion from prosecutors to restrict Richins’ contact with her family and a motion from Richins to remove the Summit County prosecutors from the case.

Jan. 4, 2024 — Court documents reveal that Eric Richins’ autopsy found medications prescribed to Kouri Richins, in addition to fentanyl.

March 25, 2024 – Kouri Richins is charged with attempting to murder her husband on Valentine’s Day, weeks before his death, in amended charges.

May 13, 2024 — Kouri Richins is found guilty in the assault case after not following plea in abeyance conditions in the agreed-upon time period.

May 19, 2024 — A newly unsealed search warrant reveals Kouri Richins’ mother had a romantic partner who also died of a ‘suspicious overdose’ in 2006.

May 20, 2024 — Mrazik allows Kouri Richins’ previous attorney, Skye Lazaro, to withdraw after her firm reported an ethical issue in representing Richins. This led to a delayed preliminary hearing in her case.

May 24, 2024 — Kouri Richins proclaims her innocence in voice recordings sent to national media before new attorneys — Kathryn Nester, Wendy Lewis and Alexander Ramos — are appointed to represent her.

Aug. 27, 2024 — Kouri Richins is ordered to stand trial following testimony at a preliminary hearing.

Nov. 12, 2024 – Mrazik grants a request from Kouri Richins to try mortgage fraud charges separately and denies a request to reconsider bail.

Jan. 23, 2025 — Officers testify about their investigation into Eric Richins’ death as Kouri Richins’ attorneys contest which evidence can be brought into trial.

Feb. 3, 2025 — Court wrestles with questions on the jury questionnaire, concerned about how the questions are phrased in relation to jurors’ recollection of media coverage.

March 17, 2025 — Kouri Richins’ attorneys request that her trial be moved to Salt Lake County.

April 7, 2025 — Mrazik grants a request to delay the trial for Kouri Richins, previously scheduled to begin in April 2025, after denying a request to move the trial to Salt Lake County.

June 6, 2025 — The Utah Supreme Court declines to consider an appeal of the decision to keep Kouri Richins’ jury trial in Salt Lake County

June 13, 2025 — A new jury trial date is set for Kouri Richins in February and March of 2026.

June 27, 2025 — A new case is filed against Kouri Richins, with some mortgage fraud cases moved over from her other case and new charges.

Oct. 8, 2025 – Prosecutors remove charges for drug distribution in Kouri Richins’ case.

Nov. 17, 2025 — Mrazik denies a request from Kouri Richins for yet another bail hearing.

Jan. 8, 2026 — Mrazik makes decisions on what evidence to allow into the trial.

Feb. 2, 2026 — Mrazik denies a second request to move the trial to Salt Lake County after finding there are enough potential jurors who returned questionnaires sent by the court.

Feb. 10, 2026 — Jury selection begins.

Feb. 23, 2026 — Trial for Kouri Richins scheduled to begin.

