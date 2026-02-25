Annual Barbershop Festival happening this weekend in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — For 27 years, the Rexburg Barbershop Festival has entertained and educated eastern Idaho with world-class, award-winning performers and clinicians. The festival returns to Rexburg this weekend, featuring headliners Sunday Night Social, currently ranked sixth in the world in the barbershop harmony style.

High schools from nine area school districts will gather in Rexburg for workshops this week, followed by a performance on Friday at 7 p.m. at Madison High School, located at 2300 University Boulevard in Rexburg. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased online here or at the door. The high school performance will feature Sunday Night Social and performers from the following school districts:

Madison

Rigby

Beaverhead

Driggs

North Fremont

Sugar-Salem

Thunder Ridge

Hillcrest

Bonneville

The Rexburg Barbershop Festival is the longest-running private festival in the history of the Barbershop Harmony Society. | Courtesy photo

Then on Saturday night, the party will move to the Romance Theater at 2 East Main Street in Rexburg for the community show, featuring Saturday Night Social, Luminescence, Carousel Chorus, The Idaho Falls Acapella Chorus and other local quartets. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available here.

Organizer Thomas Scott says Sunday Night Social is the top quartet in the Intermountain West, hailing from Denver. They placed sixth in the world at the Barbershop Harmony Society International Championship last year.

Scott is hoping for a big crowd each night and encourages folks to come out for the show so the tradition can continue. He says the Rexburg festival is the longest-running private festival in the Barbershop Harmony Society’s history.

“No one has had a festival run as long as we have,” he says. “This has been an annual tradition for a quarter of a century, and we are excited to bring it back once again, because if we’re not doing it, no one else will.”

The Rexburg Barbershop Festival is sponsored by Vulpine Marketing, Real Estate Two70, Circle of Love, Citizens Community Bank, Flying S Title and Escrow, Teton Valley Rotary Club, Fresco Kitchen & Grill, East IDMC, and the Barbershop Harmony Society Rocky Mountain District.