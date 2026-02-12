Anthrax confirmed in Cassia County cattle - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.

BOISE – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has received confirmation of an anthrax positive in a beef herd in Cassia County. Anthrax is caused by Bacillus anthracis, a naturally occurring bacterium. It is known to occur regularly in many U.S. states.

The spore-forming bacteria can survive in soil for years to decades and may cause sporadic outbreaks. Outbreaks often occur after periods of drought followed by heavy rainfall.

Livestock and wildlife can become infected by inhaling or ingesting spores from contaminated soil, plants or water. Clinical signs of anthrax in livestock include sudden death, weakness, staggering, difficulty breathing, fever and bloody diarrhea.

ISDA is coordinating with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Though rare, people can become infected through contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products, or by exposure to spores in contaminated soil. There are no confirmed human cases in Idaho at this time.

“The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is working with producers and veterinarians to reduce further spread and limit human exposure,” said Dr. Scott Leibsle, Idaho State Veterinarian. “Control measures include proper carcass disposal and vaccination of susceptible animals in the area. Anthrax vaccine is approved for multiple livestock species and is highly effective.”

None of the infected cattle entered the food supply, and there is no threat to food safety associated with this detection.

“The risk to the general public from this event is very low,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director in the Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health. “We are working with the local health department to notify anyone who had direct contact with the infected cattle and offer antibiotics for their protection.”

Livestock owners who suspect anthrax should contact their veterinarian or the Idaho State Veterinarian’s office at (208) 332-8540 or ID-DVM@isda.idaho.gov.