Artist behind numerous Billboard Country hits headed to eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The country singer behind 16 charted singles on the Billboard Country Charts is coming to eastern Idaho.

Mark Wills, whose 2002 single “19 Somethin'” topped the charts for six weeks, is performing at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall on March 7.

Although Wills says he’s performed in Idaho a number of times over the years, it’s his first time at this particular venue, and he’s excited to meet the crowd.

“We always have a great time,” Wills tells EastIdahoNews.com. “You’re going to, hopefully, be able to sing along with everything, and when you leave the show, you’ll have a smile on your face.”

RELATED | Country artist making comeback after recent health scare, hopes to visit Idaho soon

Wills made his debut in 1996 with his self-titled debut album. It was his second album, “Wish You Were Here,” that became one of his best-selling albums and spawned multiple top 10 hits. Among them are the title track, as well as “Don’t Laugh at Me” — which landed at No. 2 — “She’s in Love,” and “I Do (Cherish You).”

Of all the songs he’s recorded, Wills says “Don’t Laugh at Me” is his favorite.

“I love the message of that song,” says Wills. “Rarely, does an artist have a song that becomes a generational (hit). It’s 28 years old and still continues to live its own life.”

Allen Shamblin and Steve Seskin wrote it. It was inspired by a personal experience Shamblin had with his daughter, according to Wills. She came home one day and confided in him that she was being teased for having freckles.

Although the song features characters who are struggling to fit in and find acceptance, Wills says it’s a ballad that everyone can relate to.

Wills recalls a record label executive playing a demo of it for him years ago, and he loved it from the start.

“Immediately, when this song came into my world, I was like, ‘this is something I’ll look forward to singing for the next 10 years,'” he says. “Here we are 30 years later … and it’s still living its own life.”

It was nominated for the Country Music Association’s single, song and video of the year in 1998.

In 2022, Wills re-recorded the song with a cappella group Home Free. Wills’ daughter, Macey Marie, joins him for the harmonies during the final verse.

Wills explains that the collaboration with Home Free and his daughter came about unexpectedly.

“We were doing an event together. I was talking to Tim (Foust), the guy who sings bass. We’ve been friends (for a while), and he said, ‘We’ve been talking about doing something with you for years. What are we going to do?'” Wills recalls.

When Wills suggested an a cappella version of “Don’t Laugh at Me,” everyone liked the idea. Wills took his daughter to the recording. The producer asked if she could sing, and Wills responded, “She can sing like a bird.” That’s how Macey ended up singing with her dad.

“It came off so well that we ended up putting her in the video,” Wills says.

Wills’ upbringing and latest project

Wills grew up in Blue Ridge, Georgia, under the name Mark Williams. He started using the name Wills to avoid confusion with another singer named Williams.

Wills landed his first recording contract after years of working as a demo singer. His introduction to vocal performance came about by winning a local talent show.

Wills says his interest in music started at an early age by listening to George Jones, Merle Haggard, Ronnie Milsap, Alabama and Keith Whitley.

With the exception of Whitley — who died in 1989 — Wills says he’s since performed with all of those artists.

“That’s a pretty big blessing because that doesn’t happen,” says Wills.

Wills says he recently partnered with a bunch of his friends on a project he’s really excited about. He says it’s something that’s only been done twice in the last 50 years.

“It was truly amazing, and good for the spirit,” says Wills.

Wills declined to get more specific, saying that more information will be announced soon.

Wills says he’s looking forward to meeting the crowd at next week’s concert in Fort Hall.

“Come and hang out with us,” he says. “Go to our Instagram or Facebook page and let us know what you want to hear.”

To buy tickets or learn more, click here.

WATCH OUR INTERVIEW WITH WILLS IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.