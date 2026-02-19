Basketball Whip-Around: Marsh Valley bounces Bear Lake, Snake River to district championship - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Snake River is just one win away from a district championship, but already owns a spot in the state tournament, after beating American Falls.

Rockland and Firth also moved closer to boys’ district titles with wins over Mackay and North Fremont, respectively, on a short-schedule Wednesday.

Here is what you may have missed:

1A District 5-6, two bids

The conference champion and top district tournament seed Rockland Bulldogs (21-2, 10-0) earned their second victory in two weeks over No. 4 Mackay (18-5, 7-3), beating the Miners 60-32 at Rockland High School.

Rockland got double-digit scoring nights from Woodrow Lowder (18), Isaac Held (14), Brayzen Gibbs (13) and Zach Permann (14), who added a team-high seven rebounds.

With the win, the Bulldogs schedules a showdown with No. 2 Watersprings (21-2, 9-1), at Ririe High School, on Feb. 26, with the district championship and state tourney berth on the line. The Bulldogs and Warriors met on Jan. 29 at Rockland, with the home team coming away 55-42 winners.

Rockland junior Xavier Parrish scores during the Bulldogs’ victory over Watersprings earlier this season. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Mackay will host No. 6 Leadore (13-9, 5-5) in an elimination game on Tuesday.

The Mustangs earned a spot in Tuesday’s game after beating No. 7 Challis (10-3, 4-6), 55-46, Wednesday night at Leadore High School.

3A District 6, two bids

No. 2 Firth (14-7, 6-2) set the stage for a showdown with No. 1 Ririe (13-9, 6-2) on Friday, after beating No. 4 North Fremont (10-13, 2-6) 44-41 Wednesday night at Thunder Ridge High School.

Friday’s winner will claim the district tournament championship.

With the loss, the Huskies fall into an elimination game against No. 3 West Jefferson (18-5, 6-2), also on Friday. The same two teams met in the first round of the district tourney, with North Fremont beating the Panthers, 58-49.

West Jefferson booked its spot in Friday’s loser-out game by beating and eliminating No. 5 Salmon (6-18, 0-8), 72-56, Wednesday night.

4A District 5, two bids

No. 3 Marsh Valley (14-9, 2-4) staved off elimination Wednesday by beating No. 4 Bear Lake (3-20, 0-6), 69-53, at Marsh Valley High School. The Eagles will face No. 2 American Falls (17-6, 4-2) in an elimination game Friday at American Falls High School.

The winner of Friday’s game will claim a state berth, as either the district champ or district runner-up.

No. 1 Snake River (15-8, 6-0) already owns the first of the district two state bids, after beating the Beavers 52-36 on Wednesday at Snake River High School. The Panthers improved to 8-0 on the season against 4A D5 opponents, and will await Friday’s winner, whom they will host next Tuesday for the district championship.