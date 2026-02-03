Be Like Blippi Tour is coming to the Mountain America Center - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The popular “Be Like Blippi Tour” is returning to the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on April 30.

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment announced this week that the interactive production, geared toward children ages 2 to 7, will once again bring Blippi and his sidekick Meekah to cities nationwide. Tickets for the Idaho Falls performance start at $34.50 plus fees and go on sale Friday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

The live show features singing, dancing, audience participation, and kid-friendly antics as Blippi and Meekah lead young fans through musical numbers and playful activities. Organizers say the tour aims to blend fun with learning, keeping children engaged through upbeat songs, movement, and surprises throughout the performance.

“Following the incredible response from families across the country, we’re excited to bring Be Like Blippi Tour! back to the stage this fall,” said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-CEO of Round Room Live. “Blippi has become a cherished part of childhood for so many, and this live show captures that magic with the quality, interactivity, and joy families have come to expect.”

Susan Vargo, head of experiences at Moonbug Entertainment, said the company is thrilled to continue sharing the show with families across the U.S. and Canada.

“It’s a show designed to spark curiosity, laughter, and unforgettable moments for kids and their grown-ups alike,” she said.

Blippi on Tour has been performed for millions of fans around the world, including stops in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Characters Blippi and Meekah will be portrayed by professional stage performers selected specifically for the tour. Fans can also purchase an optional Photo Experience add-on to take pictures with Blippi after the show. Each person must have both a show ticket and a Photo Experience ticket to participate.

More information can be found at BlippiOnTour.com.