Bingham Healthcare building new urgent care clinic in Bonneville County - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A new urgent care and specialty clinic is coming to eastern Bonneville County this summer, expanding access to medical services for residents in Ammon, Iona and Idaho Falls.

Bingham Healthcare announced plans to open the facility in late June 2026. The clinic is under construction in Lincoln Square, a development at Ammon and Lincoln Roads that features restaurants, government services, fitness options and medical offices.

The new clinic is designed to give residents a closer, more convenient option for walk-in urgent care and coordinated specialty services, according to a news release. Bingham Healthcare officials say the location will help ease pressure on local emergency rooms by offering treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

“We’re excited to open this clinic to this part of Idaho Falls,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “As this region continues to grow, so does the need for accessible, trusted medical care. Our clinic will provide families with a reliable option when they need immediate attention.”

The urgent care will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with no appointment required. Services will include care for minor injuries, fractures, burns, cold and flu symptoms, infections, respiratory issues, rashes, minor allergic reactions, employer health needs, sports physicals, and on-site X-ray and lab work.

“This clinic reflects our patient-centered approach and helps ensure people can receive the right level of care in the right setting, close to home,” Erickson said.