Boise mayor criticizes Idaho flag bill that could revoke city's Pride flag designation - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean criticized a proposed Idaho bill Monday that could strip the city’s Progress Pride Flag of its status as an official Boise flag, calling the measure an attempt to limit local authority and representation.

Speaking at Boise City Hall after testifying at the Statehouse, McLean said she was disappointed lawmakers advanced House Bill 561, which would prohibit cities and counties from flying official flags created after Jan. 1, 2023.

In 2025, the Boise City Council voted to make the Progress Pride Flag an official city flag. That move came in response to Gov. Brad Little signing House Bill 96 (HB-96) into law, which forbade flying non-official flags at government buildings throughout the state.

Under HB-561, Boise’s Pride flag designation would no longer qualify if passed.

During the news conference, McLean opened by saying, “I’m disappointed that the committee advanced House Bill 561, which is the next step in the process of stripping cities of our ability to serve and represent our residents, represent our values, and show up for all of Boiseans.”

McLean thanked faith leaders and community members who testified against the bill and said Boise will continue to present itself as welcoming to LGBTQ residents.

“I want to be clear that here in Boise, we remain fiercely committed to being a safe and welcoming city,” she said. “That includes everyone — our LGBTQ friends, family, neighbors, business owners and community leaders.”

During questions from reporters, McLean addressed concerns raised at the Capitol about whether the city had declined requests to fly other flags, including Israel’s national flag. She said Boise limited displays to its officially designated flags after last year’s law took effect, with one exception made during an official international delegation visit tied to a Basque cultural celebration.

Supporters of HB-561 argue the bill ensures consistency across Idaho and prevents local governments from adopting flags they view as political or ideological. Opponents say the proposal limits local control and targets LGBTQ expression.

If the bill becomes law, McLean said the city will review the legislation with legal counsel to determine how to remain in compliance. She declined to speculate about a potential lawsuit.

When asked if the proposed flag bill could face a lawsuit from the city, McLean declined to discuss “hypotheticals,” but added that the city will review any legislation that is passed and ensure the city remains in compliance with state law.