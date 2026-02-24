Boise police arrested protester outside of Donald Trump Jr. event - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) Attendees of a Boise event headlined by Donald Trump Jr. were greeted by a group of protesters on Monday evening.

The Idaho Majority Club, a political action committee, held the high-priced event featuring one of President Donald Trump’s sons at Boise Centre East. The Idaho Statesman observed a number of Republican legislators walk into the event.

About 50 people stood outside the entrance on Grove Plaza to protest. Though small in number, the crowd was undeniably loud. Protesters made noise using drums, whistles, megaphones and even pots and pans.

“Shame, shame, shame,” the crowd chanted in unison as people in suits and dresses walked through them to get to the entrance guarded by Boise police. Some held signs and waved flags.

The Idaho Majority Club’s website provided few details on the purpose of the event. Tickets ranged from $300 for general admission to tens of thousands of dollars for various sponsorship levels.

“Join us for an unforgettable evening dinner with Donald Trump Jr. as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary,” the website stated. “This is a rare opportunity to hear from one of America’s most prominent conservative voices.”

Travis Clyde, head of the Idaho Majority Club, did not respond to the Idaho Statesman’s questions about Trump’s attendance. Media members were not permitted to attend the high-priced event.

Jeff Tauji, 66, said he hoped the protest would simply show those in power that a lot of people do not support the Trump administration, even in deep-red Idaho.

“The Trump administration is destroying our country,” Tauji said. “Don Jr. is the weakest person to ever come here to speak to Idaho. We have to resist at all levels. This is empowering. We’ve got to show them that it’s not OK. The Epstein files are not OK, and we’ve got to get to the bottom of this.”

President Donald Trump’s name appears in the Epstein files thousands of times, according to reports. The files refer to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors.

Police arrest protester outside event

Boise police arrested one of the protesters at about 6:15 p.m.

A woman used a bullhorn with the “siren function turned on,” and held it up to a person working at the venue, Haley Williams, Boise police spokesperson, told the Statesman.

“The siren is not protected as free speech,” Williams said in an email.

Williams said officers gave her two warnings before attempting to “escort the suspect out of the area and cite them with violating the noise ordinance.” The suspect resisted police, according to Williams.

Ada County arrest records show the 24-year-old Nampa woman is being investigated for a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing officers.

“The Boise Police Department supports the right to free speech and lawful demonstration,” Williams said. “Officers were on scene to protect the safety of demonstrators and the community while those rights are exercised.”