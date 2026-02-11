Bonneville County hosting public reading of the Declaration of Independence at courthouse - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County will be holding a public reading of the Declaration of Independence on Friday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. in the Bonneville County Courthouse. This comes as the United States is observing America 250, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“This anniversary provides an opportunity for our community to reflect on the ideals of liberty, democracy, and civic responsibility that continue to shape our nation,” a news release from Bonneville County states. “We invite residents of Bonneville County and the region to join us in celebrating this important moment in American history.”

According to the National Archives, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. It was engrossed on parchment and delegates began signing it on Aug. 2, 1776.

According to the county’s press release, Friday’s event will be held in the upper Rotunda of the courthouse at 605 North Capital Avenue in Idaho Falls.

The event will include the ceremonial reading of the Declaration of Independence, patriotic music, and light refreshments.

The event, which is free to the public, is part of an ongoing celebration of America 250. Last year, the county held a celebration of Paul Revere’s ride.