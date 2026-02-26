California man sentenced after giving booze to hawk - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

A man has been sentenced in Los Angeles County Superior Court following an investigation into a case of animal cruelty involving a protected raptor.

In June 2025, Cesar Gustavo Diaz, 25, of Watts, captured a juvenile Cooper’s hawk at Amelia Mayberry Park in South Whittier. The case came to light after a video surfaced on YouTube showing Diaz pouring an alcoholic beverage into the bird’s mouth, seen in the screenshots below.

Concerned members of the public alerted CDFW, prompting an investigation by the Special Operations Unit. Wildlife officers executed five search warrants during the investigation. With the assistance of detectives from LASD Operation Safe Streets, Diaz, a convicted felon who was already in custody on unrelated charges, was identified and later interviewed. Diaz allegedly released the hawk prior to CDFW intervening.

Officers submitted the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office as a felony animal cruelty case. Diaz was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty (PC 597(b)) and capturing/confining wildlife (FG 3005.5).

On Feb. 19, 2026, Diaz entered a no-contest plea to the animal cruelty charge. He was sentenced to 12 months of summary probation, 45 days in Los Angeles County Jail (with credit for time served), 20 days of community labor, completion of a 24-session animal cruelty counseling program, five-year prohibition on possessing animals, 10-year firearm prohibition and payment of $220 in fines and fees.

Cooper’s hawks are protected under California and federal law. CDFW reminds the public that capturing, harming or harassing wildlife is illegal and can result in criminal charges. Anyone with information about wildlife crimes is encouraged to report them to CalTIP at (888) 334-2258 or via the CalTIP app.