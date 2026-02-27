Church of Jesus Christ adds 12 new hymns with Old Testament focus - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — Twelve new hymns were added to “Hymns for Home and Church” on Thursday, bringing the new book to a total of 72.

Many of the newly added hymns are geared toward helping members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with their study of the Old Testament in Sunday School this year.

And Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson called it an “exciting day.”

“Many of these hymns have ties with the Old Testament, and we think it’ll be a blessing to people in their study of the Bible,” he said.

President Johnson said members are studying the Old Testament both at home and at church this year, and hymns “help teach the doctrine and principles of the gospel with power and clarity.”

He encouraged members to listen to recordings of the songs, memorize their lyrics, teach from them and “sing enthusiastically.”

“I would encourage you to do whatever you can to incorporate these new hymns into your life,” said President Johnson.

The 12 newest hymns include:

“Joyfully Bound”

“My Covenants”

“When I Am Baptized”

“The Power of the Holy Ghost”

“Elijah and the Still, Small Voice”

“Jesus Is My Shepherd”

“My Song in the Night”

“This Is My Father’s World”

“Build an Ark”

“Love Will Bless Our Home”

“Lord, Accept Our Humble Fast”

“Long Ago, Within a Garden”

President Johnson expressed a love for the message in “Elijah and the Still, Small Voice,” a song that tells the story of the Lord communicating with Elijah.

A church statement said the new song titled “Long Ago, Within a Garden,” is inspired by a 1985 message from Elder Bruce R. McConkie, who was then a member of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, about the Garden of Gethsemane. It said “Jesus Is My Shepherd” is inspired by the 23rd Psalm.

The new hymn “When I am Baptized” comes from the church’s Children’s Songbook but includes updated lyrics released in the January “Friend” magazine.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter said about the update that the Book of Mormon says the Savior is the power that cleanses people from sin, through the Holy Ghost.

“What a gift it is for children to know that once they are baptized, they can joyfully repent and be forgiven of their sins every day. It will be as if their sins are washed away, but that washing will come through the blessing of the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ,” she said.

The church announced the new hymn book would have about 375 songs and is expected to be released in full and printed in its first four languages in 2027. Members are encouraged to use the new songs in their worship as they are released, along with songs in the current hymnbook.

These 12 hymns were added to the English, Spanish, Portuguese and French hymnbooks. Eleven hymns were released Thursday in German, Korean and Tagalog.

For the first time, 13 hymns were released in Cebuano, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Russian, Samoan, Tongan and Vietnamese.