College of Eastern Idaho launches alumni network for graduates to connect - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The College of Eastern Idaho recently announced the creation of an alumni network for graduates to connect with their alma mater and other graduates. Alumni can register for free online at ceigiving.org/alumni/#alumni-signup.

“I think the most exciting thing for me is the opportunity to help those college students who are up and coming to integrate into the workforce, give assistance where needed, and have a great network to improve our community,” Krisi Staten, an alumna of the college from 1994, told EastIdahoNews.com.

According to a press release, the alumni network is open to anyone who has earned a certificate or degree from the College of Eastern Idaho, Eastern Idaho Technical College, or Eastern Idaho Vocational Technical School. This includes individuals who have completed a diploma, certificate, associate degree, bachelor’s degree or another for-credit program.

“Networking is so important,” Staten said. “And more than just getting a job, networking with others helps you understand what the real-life job is going to be, because it’s going to be different than your college classes.”

Those who sign up will receive a free CEI alumni sticker by mail as well as a newsletter each semester featuring campus updates and stories highlighting CEI students and fellow alumni. Members will also receive invitations to special alumni events and opportunities to share their experiences with current students. Additional benefits will continue to develop as the network grows.

The release stated that the alumni network already has almost 100 members.

“My time at the College of Eastern Idaho was one I will never forget, and I made many long-term friendships,” said EastIdahoNews.com Managing Editor Nate Sunderland, who is also a member of the CEI Foundation Alumni Committee. “As I left and reentered the workforce, it became harder to maintain many of those relationships as people went their various ways. Having a group like the CEI Alumni Network allows alumni like me to reconnect with and rekindle relationships from our college days.”

Sunderland said earning a degree from the College of Idaho was pivotal to launching this news agency.

“Maintaining those relationships is essential, as business managers hire people they know and trust—especially alumni,” Sunderland added. “EastIdahoNews.com is run by three people who met in college, and we’ve also worked with CEI alumni through contract work and done several job interviews. The launch of the CEI Alumni Network will be a great boon for local employers and alumni looking to reconnect.”