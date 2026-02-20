Community volunteers bring Valentine's cheer to local nursing homes - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Volunteers this week delivered more than flowers to nursing home residents across east Idaho and northern Utah — they shared companionship.

For Valentine’s Day, the nonprofit group Friends and Flowers organized a mass delivery of flowers to nursing homes across five cities, including Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Idaho Falls and Logan, Utah.

Friends and Flowers founder Jaren Pugmire says when he and some friends realized there are widows and widowers in nursing homes who might feel sad or lonely on this holiday of love, they decided to spread some love by delivering flowers to the residents of local facilities and spending time with them.

“I used to work at one of the homes in St. Anthony. I’ve seen how they live their day-to-day lives,” said Ethan Jensen, a leader of the organization in Rexburg. “They’re such sweet people, and sometimes they want someone to come visit and talk to them.”

Friends and Flowers is a volunteer-based organization that leaders, like Jensen, say is continuing to grow in Idaho and Utah. They create these kinds of events to help build community.

They love “spreading love and community with those residents in those facilities, that maybe don’t have anyone come visit them,” Jensen said.

The nonprofit was not able to get to every nursing home on its list this year, but leaders say the goal is to hit them all next year and in the years to come.

For more information on Friends and Flowers, visit friendsandflowers.org.