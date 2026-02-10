Coroner IDs 20-year-old woman who died in I-84 four-vehicle crash - East Idaho News

CANYON COUNTY (Idaho Statesman) — The young woman who died following a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Nampa that closed the highway for hours has been identified by the Canyon County Coroner’s Office.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, the driver of a silver 2003 Ford F350 side-swiped a semi-truck and then attempted to flee from the scene by driving the wrong way into the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near milepost 32 beneath the Middleton Road overpass, according to Idaho State Police.

The pickup driver collided head-on with a Hyundai Elantra, which was driven by a 23-year-old man from Ontario, Oregon, state police said. There was also a passenger in the vehicle, 20-year-old Gabriela Gonzalez, of Homedale, who died from blunt-force injuries sustained in the collision, according to the Coroner’s Office. She died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident,” the Coroner’s Office said.

The driver of the semi-truck wasn’t injured but all of the other people involved in the crash, including a driver and passenger from another vehicle, were taken to local hospitals, state police said.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.