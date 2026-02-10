Coroner IDs man who died in plane crash at Caldwell Airport. He was 79 - East Idaho News

CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) – The Canyon County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a plane crash last week at the Caldwell Executive Airport.

Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, firefighters with the Caldwell Fire Department responded to a plane crash near Ustick Road and Aviation Way in Caldwell. A Nampa resident, identified as Bayne Just, died in the plane crash, the Coroner’s Office announced in a new release Monday.

He was 79.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, according to the release. Just’s cause and manner of death haven’t been determined yet, the release said.

“Out of respect for the family, no additional personal details are being released at this time,” the Coroner’s Office said. “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones affected by this incident.”