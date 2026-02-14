Country star Jo Dee Messina to perform in Idaho Falls this summer - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Mountain America Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Country star Jo Dee Messina brings her powerhouse vocals and hit‑filled show to the Mountain America Center on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets went on sale on Ticketmaster Friday morning.

Jo Dee Messina, a chart-topping country music artist, is known for her powerful vocals and extensive catalog of hits. A household name, Jo Dee has achieved nine No. 1 and sixteen Top 40 songs and has been honored by the ACM, CMA, AMA, Billboard, and GRAMMY Awards.

Jo Dee’s successes made her the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs. Leader of the charge in country music’s “90s resurgence,” Jo Dee’s digital streams and YouTube views are beyond the billions barrier and consistently climbing.

Additionally, her social media accounts, which include numerous viral posts, are collectively followed by millions of fans. In addition to her studio accomplishments, Jo Dee’s passionate and high-energy performances have captivated audiences at every tour stop.

Jo Dee continuously sells out venues of all types, with a live show that entertains fans of all ages and gives them opportunities to create memories, as generations come together and sing the songs that continue to make up much of their lives’ soundtracks.

Jo Dee is one of the most passionate, high-energy performers in the business. Sharing her hit tunes; unreleased, emotionally driven songs; worship music; and personal testimony, she travels the country and receives rave reviews for her authenticity, commitment, and openness on stage.