Country store near Salmon destroyed in Saturday night fire - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

SALMON — A country store near Salmon is a total loss after catching fire Saturday night.

Lemhi County Fire Protection District Chief Mike Warner tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire started around 7:30 p.m. at Baker Country Market, a popular market off Idaho State Highway 28, about 9 miles east of Salmon.

Courtesy Mike Warner

An investigation from the fire marshal confirms the flames at the store were the result of a separate brush fire going on nearby. He said wind caused the fire to spread to some pallets close to the market and eventually inside the building.

“It had an open attic with no fire breaks in it. So, once the fire got up in the attic, (it spread) to the interior roofing (and the rest of the building),” Warner says.

Warner says firefighters were on scene within 10 minutes after getting the call. No one was inside the store at the time.

Firefighters put out the blaze, but the building is a total loss. Warner estimates the damages total around $1.2 million.

ORIGINAL STORY

Firefighting crews battle a massive blaze at the Baker Country Market in Salmon, Idaho, on Saturday night. | Courtesy Holly Cannon

SALMON — Firefighters were called out to a massive fire at a popular store in Salmon on Saturday night.

EastIdahoNews.com received multiple videos and reports from witnesses showing the Baker Country Market, at 7 Baker Road, engulfed in flames.

Few details were available Saturday night, but KSRA Radio in Salmon posted on Facebook that “Lemhi County Emergency Services are on the scene at the Baker Country Market, located nine miles east of Salmon. The store appears to be fully engulfed in flames.”

EastIdahoNews.com is working to confirm details about the incident and will provide updates as they are available.

Firefighting crews battle a massive blaze at the Baker Country Market in Salmon, Idaho, on Saturday night. | Courtesy Holly Cannon

CORRECTION: An earlier version incorrectly reported that Chief Mike Warner told EastIdahoNews.com the fire started at 8 a.m. Sunday. It was a misunderstanding on our part, and the story has been updated to show the correct start time.