Court reinstates assistant principal fired for reading 'I Need a New Butt!' to students - East Idaho News

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The Mississippi Court of Appeals has ordered the reinstatement of Toby Price, an assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School, who was fired for reading the book “I Need a New Butt!” to second-graders on Read Across America Day.

On March 1, 2022, Price read the book, which contains humorous references to “butts,” “butt cracks” and “farts,” after a scheduled reader failed to show up. He was placed on administrative leave that day and fired two days later.

The Hinds County School Board upheld Price’s termination, citing the book’s inappropriate content. The court found the board’s decision lacked substantial evidence to prove violations of ethical standards and was arbitrary and capricious. It noted that similar books were available in the school library. Price had previously read a similar book that was recorded and posted on school social media, and there was no evidence that students were embarrassed or harmed.

The court reversed Price’s termination, ordered his reinstatement, and remanded for the determination of back pay.