COURTROOM INSIDER | A plea from Amy Bradley’s brother and 'Bone Valley' host Gilbert King - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | A plea from Amy Bradley’s brother and ‘Bone Valley’ host Gilbert KingPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Brad Bradley joins Nate Eaton to talk about missing person cases. His sister, Amy Bradley, vanished on a cruise in 1998 and Brad shares his thoughts on why cases get more publicity versus others.
RELATED | ‘I never believed she fell overboard’: Amy Bradley’s former boyfriend breaks silence about her disappearance
Plus, the host of the hugely popular podcast “Bone Valley” is here. Gilbert King joins Nate for a fascinating discussion.
Let us know where you’re watching from and if you have any questions.
Courtroom Insider is sponsored by Newspapers.com, your ultimate destination for exploring the mysteries of the past. Whether you're interested in famous crimes or long-forgotten cases, Newspapers.com gives you a front-row seat to more than 300 years of true crime. Uncover eyewitness accounts, crime scene photos, news reports, and more in 28,000 easy-to-search historical newspapers from across the U.S. and beyond.