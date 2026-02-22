 COURTROOM INSIDER | A plea from Amy Bradley’s brother and 'Bone Valley' host Gilbert King - East Idaho News
COURTROOM INSIDER | A plea from Amy Bradley’s brother and ‘Bone Valley’ host Gilbert King

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Brad Bradley joins Nate Eaton to talk about missing person cases. His sister, Amy Bradley, vanished on a cruise in 1998 and Brad shares his thoughts on why cases get more publicity versus others.

RELATED | ‘I never believed she fell overboard’: Amy Bradley’s former boyfriend breaks silence about her disappearance

Plus, the host of the hugely popular podcast “Bone Valley” is here. Gilbert King joins Nate for a fascinating discussion.

Let us know where you’re watching from and if you have any questions.

