COURTROOM INSIDER | Bitcoin criminals, mobsters and murders. Expert and former prosecutor speak out - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” ransom notes related to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance have many asking questions about cybercurrency and Bitcoin. Bezalel Eithan Raviv, CEO and Founder Lionsgate Network, joins Nate Eaton to discuss the issue.

Plus – Randy Barnett was a prosecutor in Chicago in the late 1970s and early 1980s – a time when violent crime and corruption was widespread. He’s written a new book called “Felony Review” and speaks with Nate about his career.

Watch in the video player above.