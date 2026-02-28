COURTROOM INSIDER | Drug deals, texts, immunity agreements and more - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Drug deals, texts, immunity agreements and morePublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” it’s day 5 of the Kouri Richins trial and Carmen Lauber, the house cleaner, is back on the stand. Four other witnesses take the stand and text messages, phone calls, immunity agreements and more are discussed.
Nate Eaton breaks it all down.
Watch in the video player above.
Courtroom Insider is sponsored by Newspapers.com, your ultimate destination for exploring the mysteries of the past. Whether you're interested in famous crimes or long-forgotten cases, Newspapers.com gives you a front-row seat to more than 300 years of true crime. Uncover eyewitness accounts, crime scene photos, news reports, and more in 28,000 easy-to-search historical newspapers from across the U.S. and beyond.