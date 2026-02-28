 COURTROOM INSIDER | Drug deals, texts, immunity agreements and more - East Idaho News
COURTROOM INSIDER | Drug deals, texts, immunity agreements and more

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” it’s day 5 of the Kouri Richins trial and Carmen Lauber, the house cleaner, is back on the stand. Four other witnesses take the stand and text messages, phone calls, immunity agreements and more are discussed.

Nate Eaton breaks it all down.

Watch in the video player above.

