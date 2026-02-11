 COURTROOM INSIDER | Former FBI Agent Doug Hart and the latest on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance - East Idaho News
COURTROOM INSIDER | Former FBI Agent Doug Hart and the latest on Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the FBI releases photos and video of an armed person appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning she disappeared.

We’ll have the latest on the investigation and former FBI Agent Doug Hart joins Nate Eaton to discuss the case.

Watch in the video player above.

