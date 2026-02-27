 COURTROOM INSIDER | House cleaner Carmen drops bombshell testimony in Kouri Richins trial - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | House cleaner Carmen drops bombshell testimony in Kouri Richins trial

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Carmen, the house cleaner, takes the stand and testifies in the Kouri Richins trial. Where she got the drugs, how many times Kouri made the request and so much more.

Plus other key witnesses testify on day 4 of the trial.

