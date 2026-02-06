COURTROOM INSIDER | Inside the Zion Society Cult, latest on Nancy Guthrie disappearance - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the latest on Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. What authorities said during a news conference today and Fox 10 Phoenix reporter Justin Lum joins Nate to talk about the case.

Plus…it was a beautiful, quiet neighborhood holding a huge secret.

More than 100 people had become part of a secret cult. Their beliefs were centered around the perverted desires of one man: a soft-spoken landscaper.

Profiling Evil host Mike King, the investigator on the case, and producer Aaron Mason have spent two years reporting on the explosive case. They’ll be here to talk about their eye-opening new podcast: “Gardens of Evil: Inside the Zion Society Cult.”

