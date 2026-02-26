 COURTROOM INSIDER | Jury sent home in Richins trial, investigator on the stand - East Idaho News
Kouri Richins murder trial: Latest updates & video
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Jury sent home in Richins trial, investigator on the stand

  
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the jury in the Kouri Richins case is suddenly sent home after an hour in court.

A crime scene investigator was on the stand when the judge dismissed the jury. What she said and what Richins’ attorney asked.

Watch in the video player above.

