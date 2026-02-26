COURTROOM INSIDER | Jury sent home in Richins trial, investigator on the stand - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Jury sent home in Richins trial, investigator on the standPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the jury in the Kouri Richins case is suddenly sent home after an hour in court.
A crime scene investigator was on the stand when the judge dismissed the jury. What she said and what Richins’ attorney asked.
Watch in the video player above.
Courtroom Insider is sponsored by Newspapers.com, your ultimate destination for exploring the mysteries of the past. Whether you're interested in famous crimes or long-forgotten cases, Newspapers.com gives you a front-row seat to more than 300 years of true crime. Uncover eyewitness accounts, crime scene photos, news reports, and more in 28,000 easy-to-search historical newspapers from across the U.S. and beyond.