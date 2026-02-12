COURTROOM INSIDER | Sexually abused by a doctor, cheated out of justice. Victims share their stories. - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Sexually abused by a doctor, cheated out of justice. Victims share their stories.Published at
Tom Croft waited nearly 25 years for the chance to confront the doctor he says destroyed his childhood. Psychiatrist Richard Pines is accused of sexually abusing Croft and multiple other young foster boys in the Boise area.
But months before his scheduled trial in Boise, Pines died, leaving Croft furious, heartbroken and robbed of justice.
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Tom shares his story, along with another victim named Shawn. Plus Boise County Prosecuting Attorney Alex Sosa and Aleshea Boals, the Idaho Attorney General Victim Witness Coordinator, are here to discuss the disturbing case.
Watch in the video player above.
