COURTROOM INSIDER | The Shadow Girls: Unmasking the Green River Killer - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” a closer look at the man who killed at least 49 women in the Seattle area over decades. Gary Ridgway is believed to be the most prolific serial killer in United States history.

Journalists Carolyn Ossorio and Branden Morgan have produced a comprehensive, in-depth podcast on the case, the victims and the one woman who survived. It’s called “The Shadow Girls” and Carolyn and Branden join Nate to talk about it and an upcoming LIVE true crime event.

Learn more about “The Shadow Girls True Crime Listening Event” here.

