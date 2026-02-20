COURTROOM INSIDER | The Shadow Girls: Unmasking the Green River Killer - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | The Shadow Girls: Unmasking the Green River KillerPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” a closer look at the man who killed at least 49 women in the Seattle area over decades. Gary Ridgway is believed to be the most prolific serial killer in United States history.
Journalists Carolyn Ossorio and Branden Morgan have produced a comprehensive, in-depth podcast on the case, the victims and the one woman who survived. It’s called “The Shadow Girls” and Carolyn and Branden join Nate to talk about it and an upcoming LIVE true crime event.
Learn more about “The Shadow Girls True Crime Listening Event” here.
Let us know where you’re watching from and if you have any questions.
Courtroom Insider is sponsored by Newspapers.com, your ultimate destination for exploring the mysteries of the past. Whether you're interested in famous crimes or long-forgotten cases, Newspapers.com gives you a front-row seat to more than 300 years of true crime. Uncover eyewitness accounts, crime scene photos, news reports, and more in 28,000 easy-to-search historical newspapers from across the U.S. and beyond.