 COURTROOM INSIDER | What Brendan Banfield said under oath in his murder trial - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | What Brendan Banfield said under oath in his murder trial

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nate Eaton breaks down what Brendan Banfield said under oath as he took the stand in his murder trial.

His testimony took place over two days before closing arguments. The jury will continue deliberating on Monday and a verdict is expected this week.

Watch in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION