 COURTROOM INSIDER | What to expect with the Kouri Richins trial with prosecutor Rachel Smith - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | What to expect with the Kouri Richins trial with prosecutor Rachel Smith

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the Kouri Richins trial will start Monday and we’re going through everything you need to know. Prosecutor Rachel Smith joins Nate to talk about what you can expect in the high-profile trial.

EastIdahoNews.com will have complete coverage of the trial starting Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 a.m.

SCHEDULE kouri richins trial monitor 1920x1080 v2

Watch in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION