COURTROOM INSIDER | What to expect with the Kouri Richins trial with prosecutor Rachel Smith - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | What to expect with the Kouri Richins trial with prosecutor Rachel SmithPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the Kouri Richins trial will start Monday and we’re going through everything you need to know. Prosecutor Rachel Smith joins Nate to talk about what you can expect in the high-profile trial.
EastIdahoNews.com will have complete coverage of the trial starting Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 a.m.
