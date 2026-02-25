'Dangerous': Affidavit details Boise woman’s alleged anti-ICE attack in Meridian - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Federal prosecutors are calling an Idaho woman’s alleged decision to steal an ambulance and crash it into a Meridian building leasing office space to immigration officials a “brazen, dangerous, unprovoked, premeditated attack,” according to newly released court records.

In a 15-page affidavit, investigators outlined the evidence that local and federal law enforcement agencies collected against Sarah George, 43, of Boise, before arresting her Monday. Over the course of five days, officers located surveillance footage, financial records and social media posts that they say prove George purchased gasoline cans and lighter fluid, filled them with fuel and stole a Canyon County ambulance before crashing it into the Portico North building with the intention of setting it on fire.

RELATED | Police arrest woman suspected of driving ambulance into Meridian office building

The building, owned by St. Luke’s Health System, included office space that was being leased to the Department of Homeland Security, which includes Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Posts on George’s Facebook page had “adverse political positions” against the agencies, the affidavit alleged.

Assistant United States Attorney David Robins, in the District of Idaho, said the attack wasn’t random. He wrote in a motion arguing that George should be held “in custody” that based on the woman’s social media posts, the attack was over her “perceived grievances” of law enforcement.

“The defendant’s devil-may-care attitude towards the extreme public risk can hardly be overstated,” Robins wrote in his motion. “She stole an ambulance — a tool by which first responders save lives — and damaged it while trying to destroy it. By attempting to burn the building, she showed no regard for the potential occupants (e.g., night workers, janitors, first responders) and the mortal risks she inflicted.

“A person capable of such conduct, impulsiveness and callous disregard for others present a likely risk of flight.”

Less than 30 minutes before the ambulance was stolen at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18, surveillance footage showed someone matching George’s description leave their parked pickup truck outside a business in the Meridian Crossroads and walk toward St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center, the affidavit said.

She then approached the parked ambulance and drove off wearing a dark beanie and face covering, according to the affidavit.

Police respond to the Portico North office building near St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center, after an ambulance crashed through the building early Thursday, Feb. 19. | KIVI staff

Footage from inside the ambulance showed she parked it in a lot near the hospital to load at least two gasoline cans and a plastic Walmart bag, which contained lighter fluid, the affidavit said. Investigators said the items were “stashed” behind bushes on the edge of the parking lot.

Minutes later, surveillance footage from inside the lobby of Portico North showed George exiting the ambulance, grabbing the gasoline and pouring it around the lobby floor, according to the affidavit. She wasn’t able to ignite a fire “before being scared off by responding agencies,” Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea told the media last week.

“It was good old-fashioned police work that got us to where we’re at tonight,” Basterrechea said at news conference announcing the woman’s arrest Monday evening. “These investigators literally went door to door, looking for possible camera footage, possible witnesses, and other information and evidence.”

Boise suspect’s path before Meridian office building attack

Surveillance cameras from several nearby businesses, and the dash camera from a police officer’s patrol car, showed George walking back toward Primary Health minutes later to her parked pickup, getting in the vehicle and heading toward Eagle Road, the affidavit said.

It’s a roughly 10-minute walk between the two buildings. Officers began canvassing the area the next day and went to the Walmart closest to the scene, where employees identified and provided them with a receipt that matched some of the items found at the scene, according to the affidavit. Walmart also gave law enforcement photographs that authorities said show George purchasing the items and leaving the store at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, driving away in the truck which was parked at Primary Health.

Federal authorities say Sarah George purchased several items, including gasoline cans and lighter fluid, at a Walmart in Meridian hours before driving a stolen ambulance into a Meridian office building. | U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho

Investigators also found footage that showed the pickup truck driven by George stopping at a Fred Meyer, off of Fairview Avenue, right after leaving Walmart. She filled up two gasoline cans and the Dodge Dakota truck with gasoline, according to the affidavit, and records provided by Fred Meyer showed George used a reward card in her name.

George is facing two federal charges: malicious destruction of government property by fire and malicious destruction of property used or affecting interstate or foreign commerce, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho. If convicted, she could face at least five years in prison and up to 20 years on each felony, along with a fine of up to $250,000.

Additional charges are still possible, Basterrechea said Monday. “This conduct is unacceptable, it will be investigated and it will be charged to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.