Deputies ask for help to find missing Ammon man - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating 42-year-old Deric F. Gardner of Ammon. Gardner’s vehicle, a white van, was located on private property near the area of Bone Rd. and the Blackfoot Reservoir Rd. in Bonneville County yesterday (Feb. 10th) and reported to Deputies around 6:45 p.m. Deputies located foot tracks in the snow leading away from the vehicle but did not locate Mr. Gardner.

Deputies made contact with Mr. Gardner’s family at his residence, finding that he had not been seen or heard from since approximately 2:30 p.m. A search of the area was initiated utilizing Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Drone Teams, and Search and Rescue volunteers through the night, this morning and throughout today.

At this time, Mr. Gardner’s whereabouts are still unknown, and Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams from Bingham and Bonneville counties are continuing search efforts in the Bone area, including portions of Bingham County. Gardner is described as being 6 feet tall, approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes and may be wearing a lighter flannel-type jacket.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Gardner to contact the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office immediately through dispatch at (208) 529-1200.