Satisfy your 'Sweet Tooth' at the best ice cream and soda shop in Dubois - East Idaho News

DUBOIS — Since opening in June, Sweet Tooth Sip & Scoop has been busy serving customers all over the world.

The ice cream and soda shop at 191 West Main Street in Dubois serves Farr’s ice cream with a variety of toppings, mixed soda and energy drinks, candy and other items. EastIdahoNews.com sampled some of the menu, which you can watch in the video above.

The first item we tried is called the Ricky Bobby, named for Clark County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rick Donohoo. It’s a drink served with Dr. Pepper, cheesecake syrup, heavy cream and whipped topping.

Another item is the banana split. Customers can choose the ice cream flavors and the toppings they want. We had butter brickle and vanilla ice cream with M&Ms, peanuts and caramel. It was topped off with whipped cream and a Maraschino cherry.

Another delicious item is the huckleberry milkshake — served with huckleberry ice cream and marshmallow cream.

We ended our visit by sampling a blended drink that included Sprite, huckleberry and strawberry syrup and frozen wild berries.

Owner Stephenie Stewart is grateful for the community’s support of her new business and is excited to serve new customers.

“We’ve had such great response and to be able to open something in this community — there was nothing here. So it’s been really awesome to give back,” Stewart says.

Sweet Tooth Sip & Scoop is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday with an 8 p.m. closing time Friday and Saturday. The shop opens at 11 a.m. on Sunday.