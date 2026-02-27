Elsie’s Closet in downtown Idaho Falls is a 'whole vibe' and tells a story - East Idaho News

Elsie’s Closet clothing store at 257 A Street in downtown Idaho Falls. Owner Natalie Wheeler says the store has a boutique feel at thrift-store prices. | Courtesy Elsie’s Closet

IDAHO FALLS — It’s not just a stop at the thrift; it’s a whole vibe. That’s the motto of what’s described as an upscale resale store “where every purchase tells a story” in downtown Idaho Falls. Elsie’s Closet, located at 257 A Street, opened in March of 2024. It’s owned by Natalie Wheeler, who says it has a boutique feel at thrift-store prices, so you don’t have to break the bank. “You walk into this place, and it is so feminine and pink and frilly and fun — but then you look at the price tag, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what? I thought this would be super expensive,'” Wheeler said. “But you can find T-shirts for as low as $5.99; Converse (shoes) for $20.” It’s a ladies’ exclusive thrift store with trendy fashion, vintage, plus sizes, and more. There’s jewelry, shoes, dresses and denim. “Just so many awesome deals,” Wheeler said. “We’re just giving back to the community by providing a beautiful space at affordable prices for preteens, up to 80, 90 years old.” The view inside Elsie’s Closet, a clothing store at 257 A Street in downtown Idaho Falls. | Courtesy Elsie’s Closet Elsie’s Closet has a huge sidewalk sale every year, when women can fill a bag for $12. It typically happens in May or June, and many women look forward to it. A percentage of the total sales will go to the Snake River Animal Shelter. The business has sentimental value to Wheeler. It’s named after her miniature doberman, who lived for 19 years. Wheeler describes Elsie as sweet and a little spitfire, saying the dog had her whole heart. Elsie was part of Wheeler’s big life celebrations, including her wedding in October 2012. Natalie Wheeler, owner of Elsie’s Closet in downtown Idaho Falls, on her wedding day in 2012 with her dog Elsie. | Courtesy Natalie Wheeler

“I had this little dog since she was 6 weeks old. I poured everything I had into her. She was my whole entire world,” she said. “I had her for so long; she was my identity. I’d show up somewhere and (people would say), ‘Where’s Elsie?’ (and I’d reply,) ‘Oh, I left her home today.’ They associated me with that little dog.”

After Elsie died in 2023 due to old age, Wheeler said she had all this love but nowhere to put it.

“I needed something to put my love into. I decided to open a little thrift shop and name it after my Elsie, and build it on so much love and light that when you walk into the place, it exudes that love and it’s like home,” she said. “That’s what Elsie is to me.”

To continue Elsie’s legacy, Wheeler is working on a spot in the store to display memorabilia, including a big picture of her dog with some of the items that belonged to her.

Wheeler is proud of what Elsie’s Closet has become. She said it has been “phenomenal” and such a blessing to her.

“We have so many regulars, and we have new people every day. We have people traveling from Salt Lake because they have heard about us. We have a huge following now. People love us,” she said.

She added that women can come in and sell their items, receive cash on the spot, or trade.

Elsie’s Closet is open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“It’s a place for ladies to go and escape with a girlfriend and a coffee for the afternoon. It’s just a fun, affordable, accepting, loving environment,” she said.

Natalie Wheeler, owner of Elsie’s Closet in downtown Idaho Falls, poses with her dog, Elsie. Wheeler named her clothing store after her beloved pet. | Courtesy Natalie Wheeler