Enrollment grows at BYU-Idaho - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Brigham Young University–Idaho is reporting continued growth as new enrollment figures show a steady increase in its on-campus student population for Winter 2026.

The university announced 23,708 campus-based students are enrolled this semester — a 5% jump from Winter 2025. Of those, 20,173 are taking face-to-face classes, while 3,535 are campus students completing online coursework or internships. Officials estimate about 21,500 students are currently living in Rexburg, according to a news release.

Men make up 53% of the campus population (12,455 students), while women account for 47% (11,253 students). The university also reports 4,710 married students, representing 20% of the student body.

Outside of Rexburg, 26,658 online students are enrolled through BYU-Idaho’s partnership with BYU-Pathway Worldwide. Combined, the university is serving 50,336 students this semester.

Detailed enrollment and demographic information is available on the university’s website.